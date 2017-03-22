The cheerleading stunts you see along the sidelines and during halftime of football and basketball games only tells part of the story of what these athletes go through.

Stratford High’s cheer squad works hard throughout the summer, fall and winter in practice.

Its ability was on display as the Red Devils tumbled, flipped and jumped its way to fifth place in the South-West Conference cheerleading championships held at Newtown High.

Joel Barlow of Redding dethroned three-time champ Newtown. Barlow scored 172.50 points; runner-up Newtown had 167.70, and coach Nicole Walsh’s Stratford squad totaled 142.90 to edge sixth-place Bunnell, which scored 137.40.

Team members are captain Charlotte Haas, captain Heather Bacon, captain Vanessa Russo, Emma Williams, Payton Damato, Loreina Vasilakos, Katie Schneider, Julianna Nunez, Saraya Lewis, Alexis Mackbach, Deanna Ceballos, Moni Joseph and Kyleen Nelson.

There were 11 teams in the competition, and each performed for judges and fans during creative and action-packed routines that lasted two and a half minutes.

The Red Devils have been hit with injuries throughout the season. When one team member exits, the departure has a domino effect on the entire squad as team members have to shift into new positions and/or execute new routines to accommodate the smaller roster.

“It takes a lot of determination,” said captain Vanessa Russo, adding that with all of the stunting the team does the girls take a lot of hits and bounce back strongly.

“We changed the routine probably five times already. It’s really trying on the team, but they pulled together,” said Jayne Schroeder, a coach with the team. “They did great. They’ve come so far.”

The Red Devils demonstrated skill, athleticism and grace as they performed on the mat, and the team members were happy with how things went under the circumstances.

“I’m really pumped with how we did,” Haas said.

“Especially for our first competition,” Schneider added.

Stratford, because of injuries, wasn’t able to participate in scheduled competitions in January. The Red Devils, for the SWC meet, were without one of their team members who holds up the pyramid.

“When you lose a main base it’s like taking a brick out of a foundation,” said Schroeder, whose squad made the most of its small roster to assemble a pyramid that was not at full strength, down a competitor on one side.

Haas said, “Every person plays an integral part in our routine.”

Despite the setbacks throughout the campaign, the squad has continued to make overall progress in time for championship season. The state competition is around the corner.

“We adapt,” Schneider said.