Stratford Star

Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk kick off rally April 2

By HAN Network on March 23, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

On Sunday, April 2, beginning at 2 p.m., the 43rd annual kick-off rally for the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will take place at the Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main St., Stratford.

The walk is set for Sunday, May 7, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. At the Rally, presentations will be given by Stratford Baptist Church food pantry and the Thomas Merton Center, Food Pantry Program, as well as an update from Megan Miller of Church World Service.

People to be honored this year are the members of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Bridgeport; Stratford United Methodist Church, and Remedy Partners.

In 2016, the walk raised more than $30,000 with 25% of the monies raised remaining in the Bridgeport area for hunger-related programs. A reception will follow the rally.

For information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284.

Related posts:

  1. International Women’s Day Walk for Her March 25
  2. Discovery Museum’s ‘Sex in the Sea’ lecture Feb. 10
  3. Beardsley Zoo invites public to become citizen scientists for FrogWatch USA
  4. U.S. Coast Guard offers boating safety courses

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, March 23 Next Post Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera — An afternoon of Italian-American music
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress