Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Flicks at Flood Pool

The BFG will be shown on Friday, March 24, 6:15 p.m., Flood Pool. For those swimming, the fee is $1 for children under 18 and $2 for adults. Those sitting in the bleachers are free. Bring floaties and small inner tubes; lifejackets available.

Spanish

Spanish language classes for children in grades 2-6 at Eli Whitney on Mondays for Beginners and Wednesdays for Level 2. Class begins March 27 and 29, 3:30-4:15 for six weeks. Children will learn basic Spanish and those who took the February class will continue. Fee is $100 for each session and registration is through March 24.

Volleyball league

High school volleyball league begins April 3. Boys, girls and coed division will play at Birdseye Complex, from 6-9 p.m. Team and individual registration is through March 24. League meeting will be held March 29, 6:30, Birdseye Complex. Games are scheduled for Mondays.

Aquarobics

Low-impact aerobics class for adults only performed in shoulder-depth water Monday and Wednesdays, March 27-May 17, 8-8:45 p.m., Flood Pool. $70 for 16 classes. Registration is through March 26.

Adult tennis clinics

Adult tennis lessons run Tuesdays, May 9-June 6, 6-7 for beginner/advanced and 7-8 for low intermediate/intermediate, at Stratford Academy. Fee is $105 for five weeks. Registration is March 27-May 6.

Outdoor tennis clinics

Class is held at Stratford Academy May 9-June 6. Registration is March 27 to April 30.

Ages 3-4, 3:30-4, $75; Ages 5-7 Beg./Adv, 4-5, $105; Ages 8-10 Beg./Adv Beg., 5-6, $105; Ages 11-14, Beg./Adv Beg., 5-6, $105.

Summer tennis sport camps

Summer tennis camps will be held at Bunnell High School Courts Monday-Thursday, 9:30-noon. Cost is $130/session for ages groups 5-7, 8-10, and 11-14. Registration is March 27-June 11.

Week 1: June 19-22, Section 15, 26, 27; Week 2: June 26-29, Section 45, 51, 61; Week 3: July 10-13, Section 28, 42, 46; Week 4: July 17-20, Section 52, 62, 63.

Summer tennis clinics

Summer tennis clinics will be held at Bunnell High School Monday-Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m. and noon-1. Weeks are listed above and are the same as the tennis camps:

Pee Wee Clinic ages 3-4, 9-9:30, $55.

Youth Clinic ages 5-7, 8-10, noon-1, $85.

Children should bring a nut-free snack. Lessons are taught by certified adult instructors.

Each day players are introduced to a different stroke, forehand, backhand, volley and serve.

Summer swim team

Summer Swim Team for ages 8-16 at Flood Pool begins June 27, 4-5:30 p.m. Practices will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 3 and swim meets will be scheduled. Registration is March 27-June 10 at the Recreation Department Office, Monday-Friday 8-4:30 and on Saturdays, beginning April 22 8-2, or at townofstratford.com/recreation, $150.

Stratford Day at Shelton Sports Center

In cooperation with the Shelton Sports Center the Department is planning an evening of activities on April 1, from 5-8. Unlimited use of mini golf, driving range, batting cages and fun bowl for $10/person. Plus four free tokens to the Game Zone. Present a flyer to the cashier at the Golf Center. Flyers will be delivered to schools the week of March 20 or pick up at the Recreation Department Office, 468 Birdseye Street.

Saturday swim lessons

Red Cross swim lessons run Saturdays, 9-noon, Flood Pool. Registration is Saturday, April 1, 9-10 a.m., Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street and will continue through April 5 or until full.

All levels for ages 3 1/2-18 may register at townofstratford.com/recreation. Enter user id and password, click on Flood Pool and pick the correct level, add to your cart and pay by any major credit card. $45 for half hour classes; $50 for one-hour classes for eight sessions. Classes begin April 8.

Professor Egghead vacation camp

Professor Egghead Science Camp, for grades K-3 runs April 10-13, 9-noon, Birdseye Complex. Students will make hovercrafts, catapults, and helicopters. Registration is through April 1, $145.

Dance classes

Dance classes offered Tuesdays, build basic proper dance foundations and help youth discover how to dance and have fun in a noncompetitive environment. Spring session begins April 4. No class during school vacations.

Class times are:

4-4:45 ages 3-6 (Tap & Ballet & Jazz)

5-5:45 ages 6-10 (Hip Hop)

6-6:45 11-adult (Hip – Hop)

Classes will be for eight weeks and the fee is $65. Registration is through April 1.

Boston flower & garden show

Bus trip to the Boston Flower & Garden Show on March 25. $95 residents and $100 nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and return later the same day.

Co-ed softball league meeting

The Stratford Recreation Department will hold an organizational meeting for the Stratford Co-Ed Softball League on Monday, April 3, 7 p.m., Birdseye Complex. All teams are requested to send a representative to this meeting. League plays on Sundays at Short Beach field starting at 5. Information: quickscores.com/stratford, 203-385-4052.

Men’s ASA softball league meeting

The Stratford Recreation Department organizational meeting for the Stratford Pender’s ASA Men’s Softball League is Monday, April 3, 6 p.m., Birdseye Complex. All teams are requested to send a representative. League plays on Mondays and Wednesdays at Short Beach and DeLuca field starting in May; quickscores.com/stratford.

Co-ed beach volleyball league

Coed Beach Volleyball League organizational meeting is Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m., Birdseye Complex. The meeting is for all team captains and interested individuals. Coed League plays on Wednesday nights at Short Beach beginning in May.

Women’s softball meeting

The Stratford Recreation Department announces a meeting for all women interested in playing softball on Thursday, April 6, 6:30, Birdseye Complex. League plays on Thursday nights at Short Beach.

Insanity fitness

Class will work every muscle in the body; geared for beginners to advanced students. Class runs Mondays and Wednesdays, April 10-June 10, 7-8 p.m., Baldwin Center. Registration is through April 9. $95 for eight weeks.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Young Hacks Academy

Technology leadership computer program for ages 9-13 runs Monday-Friday, the week of July 26, 9-4, at the Birdseye Complex. Students will learn how to build video games about challenging issues, such as endangered species and other Global issues. $325 for the week. Registration is March 27-June 17.

Franklin afterschool program

The Stratford Recreation Department is accepting registration for the after school program held at Franklin School. The program is from 3:35-4:30. The program is free and is for children in grades 4-6. Grades 5 and 6 will meet on Monday and Wednesday while grades 3 and 4 meet on Tuesday and Thursday. The program does close on school half days, holidays and weather related closings. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Office at Short Beach. Program ends on March 30, 2017.

Flood pool schedule

Flood Pool will closed on March 31. Open swim and lane laps are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over are $1.

Nature camps

Two different weeks of Nature Camps will be held at Roosevelt Forest June 19-23, and Aug. 14-18, Monday-Friday, from 9-noon, $100. A parent meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m., Roosevelt Forest.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.