SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Lenten fish dinners

During Lent, First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street, is hosting fish dinners on Friday nights from 4:30-7. Dinners include baked or fried fish, fried clams, fried scallops and fried shrimp, including baked potato or french fries, cole slaw, dessert and beverage. Prices range from $9.25 to $18.25. Kids under 10 eat free. All are welcome. Call 203-378-2644.

Used book sale

Christ Church, 2000 Main Street, Stratford, will hold a book sale of used books, on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, from 10-2, in the parish hall. All books are in excellent condition. Hard covers, paperbacks, cookbooks, children’s books, self-help and many others.

Italian-American music

Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera Sunday, March 26, 1 p.m., the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull. Primavera is an Italian-American band from New York and New Jersey and features Tony Valente on guitar and vocals and John Micalizzi on keyboard and vocals. The band mixes both traditional and modern Italian-American music. Cabaret seating; bring your own refreshments. Doors open at 12:30. Tickets are $5, advance purchase suggested. For tickets or information, call Emily at 203-452-5065.

Cat project meetings

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 28 and April 25, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

University Women meeting

Bridgeport Area Branch American Association of University Women will meet on Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m., Trumbull Library, Quality Street, Trumbull. Brief business meeting at 7, followed by speaker, Janet Krauss, adjunct English professor at Fairfield University, speaking on Celebrating Women in Poetry. Information: Carole Fanslow, 203-375-1284.

BHS hosts Girls Make-Her Fair

Bunnell High School’s second annual “Girls Make-Her Fair” will take place on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Bunnell gymnasium. The event is open to any elementary or middle school student, and admission is free. The fair will be hosted by the BHS “Girls in STEM” organization and offers hands-on STEM activities (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) for participants.

Boating safety course

Boating safety course offered by USCG Aux 24-3 April 1, 8 a.m., USCG Aux Flotilla, One Helwig St., Milford. Successful completion of this 8 hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft (PWC). Cost: $60. Walk-ins welcome; 860-663-5505; [email protected]. For more information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email [email protected] or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/.

Cat adoption event

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive featuring an Easter raffle basket loaded with goodies for your kitty and you on Saturday, April 1, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane. Bring a donation of canned Friskies or Fancy Feast Cat food, scoopable litter, hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes or garbage bags and receive a free raffle ticket. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Catholic Daughters meeting

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Cecelia #735 will conduct their monthly meeting Tuesday, April 4, 6:15 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. Easter baskets will be filled with donated items and wrapped candy which members are requested to bring to the meeting. The baskets will be donated to a local children’s charity. Information: Regent Lorraine Faiella, 203-377-3295.

Pierogy and potato pancake dinner

The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name of Jesus Church parish will sponsor a Pierogy and Potato Pancake Dinner on Friday, April 7, 4:30-7 p.m., parish hall at 50 College Street, behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue. Features pierogies, potato pancakes, applesauce, dessert, and beverage. Free-will donation suggested for eat in. Cooked take-out dinners available at $6/dinner. Advance orders for uncooked pierogies at $4/dozen, will be taken by calling Paul Scioletti at 203-377-2397. Uncooked pierogies may be picked-up on Friday, April 7 after 3 p.m.

Easter egg hunt

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460 in Stratford will hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m., at Boothe Memorial Park. All children ages 2-8 are welcome. Bring baskets and cameras to take photos of the Easter Bunny. Rain date: April 15.

Garden Club meeting

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club will hold their monthly meeting featuring guest speaker Lee Ganim, “That Garden Guy” on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford. Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. The Club welcomes beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening. Information: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Beatles tribute

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull hosts a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries featuring Beatles tribute band, The Penny Lane Band on Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. Tickets, at $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12, may be purchased in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations also will be appreciated and accepted.

THS class of ’87 reunion

Trumbull High School class of 1987 plans a 30-year reunion to be held on Friday, July 21, at the Penfield Beach Pavilion in Fairfield. They currently are looking for missing classmates. Contact Joanne (Carbone) Amante at [email protected] for further details.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, started on Sept. 13, and meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Transportation for seniors

The Trumbull Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

Harding High 65th reunion

The Warren Harding High School class of 1952 is holding its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, from 1-5 p.m., at the Blue Goose Restaurant, Ferry Boulevard, Stratford.

Tickets are $30. Checks may be made out to Warren Harding High School Class of 1952. Check and reservation should be mailed to Mike Mocciae, 15A Heritage Crest, Southbury, CT. 06488. Information: 203-264-6838.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of their child or grandchild, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Next: Oct. 10. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Helicopter museum

National Helicopter Museum at the Eastbound RR Station is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Emphasizes the birthplace of America’s Helicopter Industry via photos, audio visuals displays, plus a simulator. Free admission and parking; 203-375-8857.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Caregiver’s support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers hosts a Caregiver’s Support Group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m., 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford. The group helps to provide emotional, educational and social supports for caregivers. It can also assist in developing methods and skills to solve problems associated with caregiving responsibilities. Open to the public. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Art League seeks members

Monthly meetings in Shelton feature local artists and demonstrations. For more information email Diane Napolitano at [email protected]

Divorced Catholics support

“Journey of Hope” program for separated and divorced catholics meets every Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., Holy Family Parish Office, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield, 203-336-1835.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.