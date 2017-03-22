Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Music Time

Children up to age 5 meet Thursday, March 23, 6 p.m.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturday, March 25, 1:30.

American Indian Music

An Introduction to American Indian Music with author/percussionist Craig Harris Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. Multimedia and participatory adult program about indigenous culture. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30.

Jumanji masks and movie

Children ages 6-12 make masks while watching the movie Jumanji (104 minutes, rated PG) Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, March 27 (Excel class), April 24 (Word class), May 22, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet Monday, March 27, 4 p.m. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Great Movies You Missed

11th annual film festival of little-seen movies, Great Movies You Missed runs Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31. Free and open to the public. The film festival will highlight six critically acclaimed films from last year that — for whatever reason — did not reach a wide audience during their general release. The festival will kick-off with this year’s Oscar winner, Moonlight and include other high profile 2016 nominees as well. The library series will feature guest film critics Joe Meyers from the Connecticut Post and Tom Holehan of Elm City Newspapers for commentary prior to the screenings. For the complete schedule visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Science in Action

Children ages 6-12 can test different scientific principles at the Stratford Library’s Science in Action program on Tuesday, March 28 at 4.

Free computer classes

Stratford Library Adult Services Department will continue its series of free, one-session computer classes for beginners through April. The sessions, which are free and open to the public, will be offered Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. with class size limited to three. Advance registration is required and may be done directly at the Library’s Information Desk or by calling 203-385-4164. The workshop schedule is Facebook 1: The Starter Kit March 28; Facebook 2: I’m on Facebook, Now What? April 4.

Homework Club

Children in grades K-6 bring homework and work on assignments with other children Wednesday, March 29, 4 p.m.

Harry Potter Book Group

For Harry Potter readers ages 8 to adult Thursday, March 30, 6:30. This month’s book is Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. New members welcome.

Sunday Afternoon Talks

Monthly series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers held on Sundays, at 2 p.m., in the Lovell Room. Talks, coordinated by Stratford resident and Library volunteer Charles Lautier, are free and open to the public.

April 2 — Shakespeare: Myth and Reality, by Dr. Francis DeStefano

April 23 — Leafcutter Ants: An All Female Society Working Cooperatively Around the Clock, by Doctor Barbara Beitch

May 7 — Newspapers in the Civil War, by Professor Hamish Lutris

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, April 3, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants. Next: May 1.

Dying in Vein: The Opiate Generation

A special screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, Dying in Vein: The Opiate Generation will be shown on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30-9, in the Lovell Rom. The film exposes the severe opiate problem in America. Director Jenny Mackenzie will introduce her film and discussion will follow. Sponsored by the Library, Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families and the Stratford Health Department. Free, but reservations strongly suggested by calling 203-385-4092.

Youth Review Board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues meets Wednesday, April 5, 3:30-4:30, Lovell Room.

Monday Matinees

Sully April 10, noon, Lovell Room. Free and open to the public. Next in the series: Lion May 8; Arrival June 12.

Anime Club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, April 12, 4-5.

Audrie & Daisy film discussion

The Center for Family Justice will present a screening of the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy to help promote community awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month Tuesday, April 18, 6:30, Lovell Room. Discussion will follow film showing. Sponsored by Stratford Community Fund, the Mayor’s Golf Tournament and the Stratford Chamber of Commerce Business Education Support Team (BEST). Recommended for viewers age 16 and older. Free.

Book donations sought

The Stratford Library seeks donations for its annual June book sale set for June 1-4, in conjunction with Stratford’s Main Street Festival. Contributors are urged to recycle their good books to share with others and help the Stratford Library increase their book purchase fund at the same time. The book sale fund-raiser is being organized this year by the SLA Board of Trustees under co-chairmen Shelley Hall and Karla Glad of Stratford.

Art exhibit

Original photography by designer Janice Pavlides, Angel Eyes Studio, will be on exhibit through April. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Craft night

Novice and experienced adult crafters are invited to a monthly series of crafting Wednesday, April 19, 6:30-8, Board Room. Free, but reservations required.

Creative writing

High school and college students who love to write both prose and poetry are invited to this monthly workshop to share their writings and get feedback Monday, April 24, 6:30-8, Board Room.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Anne Tyler’s Vinegar Girl on April 26, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served. Other titles include Nathaniel Philbrick’s In the Heart of the Sea (May 31) and Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking (June 28).

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

Fall storytimes

Children’s department offers storytimes throughout the fall which are free and open to the public. School vacation and holiday schedules may vary. Registration is not required. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 for walkers ages 1-2. Siblings welcome. Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3 and up. Various stories, activities and crafts. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays at 10:30 for babies and young toddlers. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. Move ‘n Groove meets two Wednesdays a month at 6:30 for ages 2-5.

Read Around Stratford

The Children’s Department encourages children to participate in a school year reading program called Read Around Stratford. Sign-ups continue through March 2017. Read 1,000 pages during the school year and come to a special party just for readers. Other prizes and special activities will be offered throughout the year. Read Around Stratford also takes monthly trips to different Stratford places. Both programs are courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.