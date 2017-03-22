LETTER: Calling the question

To the Editor:

Last week, the Town Council deadlocked on a vote to approve a contract for an architectural firm to draw up plans to “mothball” the Shakespeare Theatre. For those readers who follow these matters, it may have been bewildering; to the rest of the public, simply absurd. Permit me to clarify:

The failed gambit orchestrated by Council Chairman Beth Daponte, who also chairs the Shakespeare Subcommittee in which the idea first appeared, was to spend $95,000 on Marvel Architects, followed by upwards of $1.5 million to “clean and secure” the building. This money was bonded for the Theater in 2008. Fine, then – or not?

I believe this approach was wrong-headed from the start, and only supported it in the Subcommittee in order to get the matter onto Council’s agenda. Daponte has batted back every other attempt to place a theater item on the agenda; it takes seven votes to override.

Item: this 2008 money is not “free money” but in fact is taxpayer money whose bond/loan must be repaid.

Item: the architect/clean/secure plan was not developed by Council but rather a draft contract was dropped in their laps during a special meeting last month.

Item: any such contract would require the signature of Mayor Harkins, who has made a career of refusing to spend town money on the theater.

Item: ever since early 2015, Elm Street Theater Company, the unanimous choice of the vetting committee led by Larry Ciccarelli to be given an opportunity to engage with the town, has been waiting in the wings.

Item: in the meantime, Elm Street has restored a derelict historic theater in Norwalk, using refundable tax credit financing available through the state and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Item: Elm Street proposes to contract with a not-for-profit corporation chosen by the town, and renovate the Shakespeare Theatre building to state-of-the-art condition, without costing Stratford taxpayers a dollar.

Item: at the request of the Shakespeare Subcommittee, this not-for-profit corporation, “Shakespeare Theater Renaissance, Inc.,” has been registered by attorney and Subcommittee member Chris Rooney.

The way forward is clear. Council?

Thomas Yemm