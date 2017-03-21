State Senator Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford & Shelton), State Representatives Ben McGorty (R-Shelton) and Jason Perillo (R-Shelton) held a town hall for Shelton residents on Monday, March 20 to discuss concerns facing the state legislature this session.

“The truth is, middle-class families in Connecticut are still struggling and that is exactly what I heard last night and what we saw last week with headlines like, ‘job growth in Connecticut remains flat’. Not to mention Governor Malloy’s budget proposal, that has the potential to devastate the day-to-day life of thousands of families,” said Sen. Kelly. “I think it is important for us to listen to these concerns because at the end of the day, these are the people we were elected to represent. Despite what the headlines may read, we don’t have to be satisfied with the status quo; we do have a chance to put our state back on the map. Hope and opportunity do have a place in Connecticut – those are the messages that I want my constituents to listen to.”

“We were pleased to see a significant crowd at Caloroso for our Pizza and Politics event,” said Rep. McGorty. “The turnout demonstrates the level of concern there is in our community about numerous issues, and we were happy to hear from everyone who showed up. If there was one thing we all took away from the evening, it was that the dissatisfaction with how business has been transacted in Hartford continues to grow. I couldn’t agree more. There’s still over two months before the current session is over and we will all be working hard to fight the policies that have abused taxpayers while failing to turn our economy around.”

“I enjoy events like this because they give us an opportunity to hear directly from residents about what is on their mind concerning local and state issues,” said Rep. Perillo. “There is no shortage of issues or concerns during this legislative session – whether it’s the state’s stagnated job growth, the continuation of harmful policies by Governor Malloy that are damaging our prosperity or the jeopardy his proposed budget is putting our local school systems in – this night gave Shelton residents an opportunity to have their say, and we hear them loud and clear. I want to thank everyone who took the time to come out and join us for some pizza and discussion, as I would especially like to thank Caloroso Eatery for letting us hold the event there. Residents are worried about our state’s future and they’re looking for a vision to guide that future in the years to come. This was a very valuable exchange of ideas.”

State Senator Kevin Kelly represents the 21 Senatorial District which includes the towns of Monroe, Seymour, Shelton and Stratford. He currently serves as the Assistant Senate Republican Majority Leader and can be reached at 800-842-1421 or [email protected]

State Representative Ben McGorty represents the 122 General Assembly District which includes the towns of Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull. He can be reached at 800-842-1423 or [email protected]

State Representative Jason Perillo represents the 113 General Assembly District which includes the town of Shelton. He can be reached at 800-842-1423 or [email protected]