Harkins not seeking third term as Stratford mayor

Mayor John Harkins says eight is enough.

Harkins, who has served for mayor for eight years over two terms, announced at his State of the Town address on Tuesday that he will not seek a third mayoral term this year.

“There is always a time when we must move on. After much reflection, I’d like to let you all know that I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election this fall,” Harkins said near the end of his address at his address to the business community at Oronoque Country Club.

“Many times over the years as mayor I would say this is a temporary position. I loathe symbolism over substance and ran to be effective, moving Stratford forward while never pandering to the electorate or playing politics at the public’s expense.”

Harkins, 53, said he made his final decision on Monday, though he thought about it for a while. Harkins said he wanted to make the announcement now to give other candidates time to prepare for the campaign.

“We had a good run over eight years. I’m proud of my team that we brought in as far as transforming this town into something better. There’s a lot of work still ahead and hopefully we put the town on the right path for future success,” Harkins said to reporters after his address.

Harkins, a Stratford native and former state representative, first ran for mayor in 2009. The Republican defeated Democratic incumbent James Miron and petitioning candidates Domenic Costello and George Mulligan for his first term. Harkins prevailed in his second run for mayor four years later, beating Democrat Joe Paul, Kenneth Bruno and Mulligan.

Harkins made economic development and growing the tax base his hallmarks. He touted companies moving to Stratford, including FedEx, and others expanding. Sikorsky Aircraft signing a deal to stay in town after a deal was reached between Sikorsky parent Lockheed Martin and the State of Connecticut was also cited by Harkins that Stratford was on pace for good things.

Harkins said being mayor is “a big job” and requires a lot of time commitment, including attending events and being on call whenever a snowstorm hits town.

“We teed this up [and] whoever comes in as mayor next is going to have an easier time transitioning,” Harkins said, referring to debt coming off of town books and an increasing Grand List.

“I feel as though we came in with a mission and achieved most of what we accomplished,” he said.

Harkins did have some failures. His proposal to sell the Water Pollution Control Authority plant to the Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority was challenged from the outset. The planned sale, which was approved in April 2015, was halted by a Superior Court judge two months later. The sale was eventually halted for good when voters overwhelmingly rejected the deal in a referendum that November. The Republicans also lost big at the polls as six Democrats — and two Republicans opposed to the WPCA sale — won seats on the Town Council.

Harkins said he doesn’t know what he will do next, but does not expect to run for state office this year. He also dispelled any talks that he was in line to take a job in Washington.

With Harkins off the ballot, there may be a scramble to see who will be the GOP nominee in November.

Only Democrats Paul and Stephanie Philips, the Democratic Town Committee Chairman, have declared their intentions to run for mayor. Democrat Board of Education member Len Petruccelli and Republican 9th District Town Councilman Alan Llewelyn have formed exploratory committees to run for office, though neither has announced which office they will seek.

