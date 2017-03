Bridgeport Area Branch American Association of University Women will meet on Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, Quality Street in Trumbull.

There will be a brief business meeting at 7, followed by speaker, Janet Krauss, adjunct English professor at Fairfield University, speaking on Celebrating Women in Poetry.

Information: Carole Fanslow, 203-375-1284.