Obituary: Michael Botsko, 83, of Southbury

By Stratford Star on March 21, 2017 in Obituaries

Michael Botsko, 83, resident of the Southbury Training School for the past 74 years, died March 18, in Waterbury Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on May 15, 1933 to the late Michael and Mary (Orlovski) Botsko.

Survivors include sisters, Helen Rozdil of Maefair Nursing Home in Trumbull, Ann Belejack of Wallingford, his brother and guardian, Robert Botsko and his wife, Alice of Stratford, and many nephews and nieces.

Also predeceased by a brother, John and his wife, Nancy.

Burial: St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Southbury Training School, Cottage 16, 461 S Britain Rd, Southbury, CT 06488.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.

