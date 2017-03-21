Stratford Star

Obituary: Dorothy M. Drew Fichtner, 89, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on March 21, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Dorothy M. Drew Fichtner, 89, of Stratford, wife of the late George Fichtner, died March 14, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Clifford and Mildred Drew.

Also predeceased by three sons, Robert, David and Thomas Fichtner.

Survivors include sister, Eleanor and her husband, Buck Carpenter, daughters-in-law, Gail and Susan Fichtner, four grandchildren, great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.

Burial: St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: American Diabetes Association, 300 Research Parkway Meriden, CT 06450.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Regina M. Heard Manns, 69, of Stratford Next Post Obituary: Michael Botsko, 83, of Southbury
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress