Obituary: Dorothy M. Drew Fichtner, 89, of Stratford

Dorothy M. Drew Fichtner, 89, of Stratford, wife of the late George Fichtner, died March 14, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Clifford and Mildred Drew.

Also predeceased by three sons, Robert, David and Thomas Fichtner.

Survivors include sister, Eleanor and her husband, Buck Carpenter, daughters-in-law, Gail and Susan Fichtner, four grandchildren, great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.

Burial: St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: American Diabetes Association, 300 Research Parkway Meriden, CT 06450.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.