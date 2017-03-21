Obituary: Regina M. Heard Manns, 69, of Stratford

Regina M. Heard Manns, 69, of Stratford, retired supervisor for the State of Connecticut Department of Social Services, wife of Joe C. Manns, died March 16.

Born in Bridgeport on June 29, 1947, daughter of the late Mack and Elsie Beulah Quillian Heard. Besides her husband, survivors include a son, Christopher Pina of Bridgeport, stepdaughter, Erica Manns of Atlanta, Ga., four grandchildren, siblings, Maxine Heard of Canton, Mass., David Heard of Bridgeport, Solange Bell and her husband, David of Stoughton, Mass. and Ursula Heard of Lynn, Mass., sister-in-law, Betty Manns, brother-in-law, William Manns, great aunt, cousin, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Milton Heard and two sisters, Roxanne Adams and Donna Heard.

Services: Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m., Mount Aery Baptist Church, 73 Frank St., Bridgeport. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours: Thursday, 9-11 a.m., Mount Aery Baptist Church.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.