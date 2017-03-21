The Drowsy Chaperone arrives at Stratford High School March 31

Stratford High School Drama Society’s presentation of The Drowsy Chaperone runs on Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., in the school’s John F. Kennedy Memorial Auditorium. All tickets are $10. For more information call 203-380-6777, ext. 1234 or visit stratfordhigh.stratfordk12.org.

“This show is an explosion of creativity and all the characters in it get a chance to shine. If I had to sum it up, I’d say it’s ‘hysterically chaotic,’” said senior Maggie Walsh. Walsh plays the title character. “I really love that this is the show that’s going to be my last on the Stratford High stage.”

A light-hearted musical is show-within-a-show, with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, The Drowsy Chaperone boldly addresses the great unspoken desire in all of our hearts: to be entertained! It all begins when a die-hard musical-theater fan plays his favorite cast album on his turntable, and the musical literally bursts to life in his living room, telling the rambunctious tale of a brazen Broadway starlet trying to find, and keep, her true love. No sooner has the needle touched the record than we, together with the narrator, are transported to a 1928 Broadway theater and into The Drowsy Chaperone, a play-within-a-play crammed full of every cliche, gag and gimmick from the golden age of musical.

“It’s not a show a lot of people have heard of (I hadn’t), but it’s really a great production and I think people will enjoy it,” said Sam Noccioli, who plays the role of George, the best man trying to bring order to the chaos around him.

“I hope people leave the show with tears in their eyes and ribs hurting from laughing so hard,” said Justin Gendron, a senior and also president of the Stratford High Drama Society. Gendron plays Mr. Feldzieg, a producer who is faced with not only losing his hit show with the departure of its star, but also his life when two gangster show up and threaten to kill him if he doesn’t keep the show going.

The cast includes (in order of appearance): Barry Libowitz (Man in Chair); Phoebe Lindsey (Mrs. Tottendale); Evan Fernandes (Underling to Mrs. Tottendale); Zachary Kenney (Robert); Sam Noccioli (George); Justin Gendron (Feldzieg); Dakota Benson and Abbie Joy (Kitty); Matt Pond (Gangster #1); Ralph Maselli (Gangster #2); Daniel Vilarinho (Adolpho); Tiffany Owen (Janet); Maggie Walsh (Drowsy Chaperone); Maia Dufane (Trix the Aviatrix); Nicholas Nunez (The Superintendent); Caeley Ott and Rebekah Wargo (Reporters); Will Jenkins, Jake Russomano, Colin Townsend, Didi Anekwe, Shlya Caserta, Katelyn Ferrari, Khalifa Karim (Ensemble Players).

The stage crew includes Connor Anderson, Haley Briand, Kaitlin de Friesse, Zachary Gottlieb, Zachary LaPuglia, Emily Luciano, Brooks Matthew, Jennifer Melo, Gia Moyano, Matthew Murray, Chloe Pappas, Antonio Pensanti, Summer Reid, and Bay Tait.

The production staff includes the following: Producer Kathleen Murphy; Stage Director Kevin Miller; Choreographer Caitlin Roberts; Vocal Director Jeff Leinen; Pit Orchestra Director Mark Ryan; Costumers Susan Barksdale and Nancy Zychek; Prop master Zoe Kenney; Hair and Make-up artists Emily Lopez and Mimi Baker.