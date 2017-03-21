Food drive to benefit South End Community Center

State Representatives Laura Hoydick, Ben McGorty and Joe Gresko and state Senators Kevin Kelley and Ed Gomes are sponsoring a food drive to benefit the South End Community Center Food Pantry in Stratford on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Big Y, 355 Hawley Lane, Stratford.
Suggested donations include:
- Gift cards
- Boxed 100% juice
- Jelly and jam
- Vegetable oil
- Paper products
- Cereal
- Honey
- Dry noodles/pasta
- Flour
- Rice and rice mixes
- Peanut butter
- Canned tuna
- Canned beans
- Kosher items
- Matzoh
For more information, contact Representatives Hoydick and McGorty at 1-800-842-1423.