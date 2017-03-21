Stratford Star

Food drive to benefit South End Community Center

State Representatives Laura Hoydick, Ben McGorty and Joe Gresko and state Senators Kevin Kelley and Ed Gomes are sponsoring a food drive to benefit the South End Community Center Food Pantry in Stratford on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Big Y, 355 Hawley Lane, Stratford.  

Suggested donations include:

  • Gift cards
  • Boxed 100% juice
  • Jelly and jam
  • Vegetable oil
  • Paper products
  • Cereal
  • Honey
  • Dry noodles/pasta
  • Flour
  • Rice and rice mixes
  • Peanut butter
  • Canned tuna
  • Canned beans
  • Kosher items
  • Matzoh

For more information, contact Representatives Hoydick and McGorty at 1-800-842-1423.

