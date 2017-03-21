Food drive to benefit South End Community Center

State Representatives Laura Hoydick, Ben McGorty and Joe Gresko and state Senators Kevin Kelley and Ed Gomes are sponsoring a food drive to benefit the South End Community Center Food Pantry in Stratford on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Big Y, 355 Hawley Lane, Stratford.

Suggested donations include:

Gift cards

Boxed 100% juice

Jelly and jam

Vegetable oil

Paper products

Cereal

Honey

Dry noodles/pasta

Flour

Rice and rice mixes

Peanut butter

Canned tuna

Canned beans

Kosher items

Matzoh

For more information, contact Representatives Hoydick and McGorty at 1-800-842-1423.