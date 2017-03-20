Stratford firefighters to host charity hockey game

Stratford and Westport firefighters will take to the ice in April to in honor of former firefighter James Carrafiello.

The Stratford and Westport fire departments will host a memorial hockey game on April 1 at 1 p.m. at the Rinks at Shelton. The Stratford Fire Department is hosting the charity hockey game, being played in honor of Carrafiello, who died on Dec. 26 at his home on Huntington Road. Carrafiello was 38.

In addition to being a firefighter, Carrafiello was a basketball coach at St. James School and at St. Joseph High School.

The memorial hockey game will be preceded by a ceremony in honor of Carrafiello. The ceremony will feature bagpipers, an honor guard and a ceremonial puck drop by the Carrafiello family.

In addition, custom hockey pucks, “Carf” stickers and T-shirts will be available and a raffle will take place. Food and drinks will be available at Danny O’s on River Road after the game.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Doors open at noon.

For more information, contact Mike Apatow at 203-521-8521 or email him [email protected]

If you can’t attend the game, you can donate by visiting gofundme.com/Carf-Hockey.