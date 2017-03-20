Obituary: Beverly A. Paskuna Niedermeier, 79, of Stratford

Beverly A. Paskuna Niedermeier, 79, of Stratford, bookkeeper at the law firm of Elstein & Elstein, wife of the late Joseph Niedermeier, died March 16.

Born in Bridgeport on Jan. 17, 1938, daughter of the late George and Frances Samorajczyk Paskuna.

Survivors include a daughter, Lori Benjamin and her husband, Chris of Oxford, two granddaughters, April Pongonis and Michele Benjamin, twin great-granddaughters, Christina and Caitlyn Pongonis and a sister-in-law, Elaine Paskuna of Florida.

Also predeceased by a brother, Gerald Paskuna.

Burial: St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.