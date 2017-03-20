Stratford Star

Obituary: Beverly A. Paskuna Niedermeier, 79, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on March 20, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Beverly A. Paskuna Niedermeier, 79, of Stratford, bookkeeper at the law firm of Elstein & Elstein, wife of the late Joseph Niedermeier, died March 16.

Born in Bridgeport on Jan. 17, 1938, daughter of the late George and Frances Samorajczyk Paskuna.

Survivors include a daughter, Lori Benjamin and her husband, Chris of Oxford, two granddaughters, April Pongonis and Michele Benjamin, twin great-granddaughters, Christina and Caitlyn Pongonis and a sister-in-law, Elaine Paskuna of Florida.

Also predeceased by a brother, Gerald Paskuna.

Burial: St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post New York Times bestselling author Stephen Spignesi leads book discussion Next Post Stratford firefighters to host charity hockey game
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress