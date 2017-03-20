Gomes hosting marijuana legalization panel discussion

Should marijuana be legalized for recreational use? State Sen. Ed Gomes wants to know what the public thinks.

Gomes, D-23, will host a marijuana panel discussion on March 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport. Gomes represents portions of Bridgeport and Stratford.

Panelists will include Erik Williams of MiNDFUL, Jason Ortiz, the policy chairman of the Minority Cannabis Business Association and Dr. Deepa Camenga, a physical with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Both chambers of the General Assembly have bills that would legalize the sale of marijuana for recreational use. Those sales would be taxed. While some lawmakers are open to marijuana legalization as a way to increase state revenues, others have said that it should not be legalized because it an illegal drug that will lead users to use harder drugs.

In January, Gomes said he does not have a problem with marijuana, but wanted to hear what his constituents in Bridgeport and Stratford had to say before deciding how he might vote on a bill.

Marijuana is available legally in Connecticut for medicinal use. The state has eight medical marijuana dispensaries.

For more information, call 860-240-0509 or visit Gomes’ website SenatorGomes.cga.ct.gov.