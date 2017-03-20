Stratford Star

Obituary: Stanley McFadden, 88, of Stratford

Stanley McFadden, 88, of Stratford, husband of the late Dorothy Kissel McFadden, died March 15, at home.

Born in Gardner, Maine on March 4, 1929 to the late Robert and Ruth (Mason) Mcfadden; U.S. Army, Korean War; retired foreman for ACME United.

Survived by daughter, Ruth McFadden and her fiancé, Henry Kaminski of Shelton, a brother-in-law, Bill, Guillmette of California, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by twin sister, Anne Guillmette and brothers, Vincent, Carl and Earl McFadden.

Calling hours: Monday, March 20, 4-7, Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Prayers will be at 6:30 with Rev Robert Adkins officiating. Full military honors will be at 6:45. Burial will be private.

