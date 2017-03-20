An evening of inspiring, passionate music is coming to Trumbull at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., (Route 111), on Sunday, March 26, at 7 p.m. The combined chorus and orchestra, The SymphoNYChorus from New York presents an evening of faith-based Christian music. It includes classical, contemporary, spiritual music and much more.

For more information, contact Reverend Douglas Osgood at 203-926-1916.