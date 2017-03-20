The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following program. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

One Book, One Town – Presidential Facts Letterbox Search will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., family program for all ages. The program is free, but donations accepted.

Which U.S. president founded the National Park System? Who was the first U.S. president to install solar panels in the White House?

Learn the answers to these questions and more. You’ll be given questions about U.S. presidents, plus clues to find each answer box, hidden on our easy-to-walk trails. Plus, each box will have a fun stamp to mark on your Presidential Facts card.

Never letterboxed before? We’ll show you how to start this lifelong hobby.

