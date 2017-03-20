Stratford Star

Presidential Facts Letterbox Search family program offered

By Julie Miller on March 20, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following program. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

One Book, One Town – Presidential Facts Letterbox Search will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., family program for all ages. The program is free, but donations accepted.

Which U.S. president founded the National Park System? Who was the first U.S. president to install solar panels in the White House?

Learn the answers to these questions and more. You’ll be given questions about U.S. presidents, plus clues to find each answer box, hidden on our easy-to-walk trails. Plus, each box will have a fun stamp to mark on your Presidential Facts card.

Never letterboxed before? We’ll show you how to start this lifelong hobby.

Registration required at trumbullnatureandartscenter.org.

Related posts:

  1. Upcoming programs at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center
  2. Learn about fireflies program and make s’mores
  3. Trumbull Nature and Arts Center Haunted House and Trails event
  4. Trumbull Nature and Arts Center offering fall programs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Gomes hosting marijuana legalization panel discussion Next Post BBB and USPIS to stop lottery and sweepstakes scam
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress