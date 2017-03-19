Stratford Star

Firefighters respond to early Saturday fire

By Melvin Mason on March 19, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Stratford firefighters were called early Saturday morning to a fire at a home on Woodend Road.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said firefighters responded at about 3 a.m. to a fire on the second floor of the house at 584 Woodend Road, a two-story cape style house. Under the command of Assistant Fire Chief Steve Alesevich, firefighters contained the fire to the second floor bedroom. Lampart said the home’s entire second floor sustained excessive smoke and heat damage and the first floor sustained moderate smoke damage.

All four of the home’s occupants got out of the building before firefighters arrived and there were no injuries, Lampart said. The Red Cross responded to assist the family with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Lampart said.

Firefighters from Bridgeport and Milford assisted with station coverage.

 

Related posts:

  1. Local arrested on sex assault charges
  2. Jury selection postponed to March for former police commissioner
  3. Stolen handicap-accessible van recovered
  4. Stratford man charged with breaking into Pet Hospital

Previous Post Bereavement support group at St. Stephen's Parish
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress