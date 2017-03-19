Stratford firefighters were called early Saturday morning to a fire at a home on Woodend Road.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said firefighters responded at about 3 a.m. to a fire on the second floor of the house at 584 Woodend Road, a two-story cape style house. Under the command of Assistant Fire Chief Steve Alesevich, firefighters contained the fire to the second floor bedroom. Lampart said the home’s entire second floor sustained excessive smoke and heat damage and the first floor sustained moderate smoke damage.

All four of the home’s occupants got out of the building before firefighters arrived and there were no injuries, Lampart said. The Red Cross responded to assist the family with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Lampart said.

Firefighters from Bridgeport and Milford assisted with station coverage.