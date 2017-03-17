The cold air and snow on the ground could not prevent Thomas O’Connor from flashing a warm smile on Friday morning.

After all, Friday was St. Patrick’s Day, a chance to celebrate all things Irish and for him to break out the greenest of green outfits. A dark green suit with shamrocks from shoulders to ankles made him the center of attention at Town Hall.

“I could wear this every day,” said O’Connor, 64, “Every day is St. Patrick’s Day.”

O’Connor led Stratford’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration as the town’s Irish Mayor

For A Day. As part of his duties, he raised the American and Irish flags in front of Town Hall and raised the spirits of others wearing green.

O’Connor said celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is a fantastic way to great to recognize the patron saint of Ireland and to celebrate Irish immigrants to the United States. Those immigrants include his son-in-law and his great grandfather, the latter the inspiration for his son Brian.

O’Connor said it was “an awesome honor” to take part in the ceremony. He also jokingly said that he had a list of “executive orders” he wanted Stratford to enact before Mayor John Harkins stepped to the podium to stop him.

O’Connor culled his list to just one order, asking Stratford residents to engage in random acts of kindness.

Following the ceremony, attendees went inside Town Hall for refreshments and Irish soda bread made by residents as part of a contest.

Susan Barksdale, a former Board of Education chairman who works in the town’s Human Resources department, came out on top of seven other entries. It was her first win in three tries.

Barksdale said the recipe was from Thomas May, one of her neighbors who died last year. She feels good that the soda bread she made took home first place.

“I can’t tell you the recipe because it’s a secret,” she said.

Editor’s note: Stratford Star Editor Melvin Mason was one of three judges for the soda bread contest.