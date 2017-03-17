Goooal Sports and its team of soccer coaching professionals is hosting two weeks of Pre-Season Training at its Stratford location.

These four day 90-minute training sessions will focus on aerobic endurance, interval training, speed training, technical work, shooting and small sided games.

Training is available the week of March 20-23 and March 27-30 and will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

These four day training programs are available for $50 per week or $80 for both weeks.

For more information call 203-809-3891 or email [email protected]