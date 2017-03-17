What’s showing on broadcast and cable television this weekend?

The Reel Dad checks out some classics that may deserve a fresh look – from the comfort of home.

Friday, March 17

Gladiator (2000)

Russell Crowe was named Best Actor (one year after he should have won for The Insider) in Ridley Scott’s epic that revisits the classics Spartacus and Fall of the Roman Empire.

6:30 p.m. AMC; 2:30 p.m., Saturday, AMC

Saturday, March 18

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Walt Disney’s first venture into animation stunned the public with its use of color, music and vocal performance. And at Oscar time it was awarded one big trophy and seven little ones.

9:25 a.m., FREFM

Notting Hill (1999)

Before winning an Oscar for Erin Brokovich, Julia Roberts turned in what may be her most appealing performance as an ever-so-popular actress who yearns for a quiet life. Or does she?

2 p.m. POP

Pretty Woman (1990)

One year after being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Steel Magnolias, Julia Roberts nabbed a best actress nomination for this rendition of the world’s oldest profession.

5 p.m. POP

Training Day (2001)

For anyone who hoped Denzel Washington would win a third Oscar this year for Fences, take a fresh look at this dynamic performance for which he won his second Academy Award.

5:15 p.m. IFC

Sunday, March 19

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Now on Broadway in The Glass Menagerie, Sally Field has come a long way since starring on television in Gidget and The Flying Nun and making silly movies like this. But, oh, it’s fun.

11:15 a.m., Sundance

Home Alone (1990)

While Christmas may be months away, Macaulay Culkin’s antics as a young boy left behind for the holidays are sure to entertain in any season. Watch the original; skip the sequels.

3:30 and 8:30 p.m., CMT

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

With 20 Academy Award nominations to her credit, Meryl Streep doesn’t need to prove anything at the movies. And performances like this make us want to stand and cheer.

8 p.m. Lifetime