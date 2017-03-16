Stratford Spotlight: Events in the area

Boating safety courses

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 offers a boating safety course on Sunday, March 19, 8 a.m., Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford, $55. Flotilla also offers Weekend Navigator Monday, March 20, $65. Advance registration required for both classes. To register, email [email protected] or call Russell at 203-381-2085. All students will need to obtain a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/Sales. USCG Auxiliary 24-3 offers a Paddlecraft Safety Course Sunday, March 19, 9-10:30 a.m., 1 Helwig Street, Milford. To register in advance, email [email protected]. Walk-ins welcome. Cost: $20. A boating safety course also is offered by USCG Aux 24-3 on April 1, 8 a.m., USCG Aux Flotilla, One Helwig St., Milford. Successful completion of this 8 hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft (PWC). Cost: $60. Walk-ins welcome; 860-663-5505; [email protected]. For more information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email [email protected] or visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, March 18 and April 1, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane. For the April 1 event, there will be an Easter raffle basket loaded with goodies for your kitty and you. Bring a donation of canned Friskies or Fancy Feast Cat food, scoopable litter, hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes or garbage bags and receive a free raffle ticket. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

BHS post prom fund-raiser

Bunnell High School’s Post Prom Fund-raiser will be held on Tuesday, March 21, from 4-9 p.m., at Paradise Pizza Restaurant. Dine in or take out. Mention BHS Post Prom when ordering so they receive a portion of the sales. Information: Kim Auten, [email protected]

Used book sale

Christ Church, 2000 Main Street, Stratford, will hold a book sale of used books, on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, from 10-2, in the parish hall. All books are in excellent condition. Hard covers, paperbacks, cookbooks, children’s books, self-help and many others.

Italian-American music

Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera Sunday, March 26, 1 p.m., the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull. Primavera is an Italian-American band from New York and New Jersey and features Tony Valente on guitar and vocals and John Micalizzi on keyboard and vocals. The band mixes both traditional and modern Italian-American music. Cabaret seating; bring your own refreshments. Doors open at 12:30. Tickets are $5, advance purchase suggested. For tickets or information, call Emily at 203-452-5065.

Cat project meetings

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 28 and April 25, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

BHS hosts Girls Make-Her Fair

Bunnell High School’s second annual “Girls Make-Her Fair” will take place on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Bunnell gymnasium. The event is open to any elementary or middle school student, and admission is free. The fair will be hosted by the BHS “Girls in STEM” organization and offers hands-on STEM activities (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) for participants.

Pierogy and potato pancake dinner

The Holy Name Society of the Holy Name of Jesus Church parish will sponsor a Pierogy and Potato Pancake Dinner on Friday, April 7, 4:30-7 p.m., parish hall at 50 College Street, behind the church at 1950 Barnum Avenue. Features pierogies, potato pancakes, applesauce, dessert, and beverage. Free-will donation suggested for eat in. Cooked take-out dinners available at $6/dinner. Advance orders for uncooked pierogies at $4/dozen, will be taken by calling Paul Scioletti at 203-377-2397. Uncooked pierogies may be picked-up on Friday, April 7 after 3 p.m.

Trumbull High class of 1987 reunion

The class of 1987 plans a 30-year reunion to be held on Friday, July 21, at the Penfield Beach Pavilion in Fairfield. They currently are looking for missing classmates. Contact Joanne (Carbone) Amante at [email protected] for further details.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, started on Sept. 13, and meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Transportation for seniors

The Trumbull Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

Harding High 65th reunion

The Warren Harding High School class of 1952 is holding its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, from 1-5 p.m., at the Blue Goose Restaurant, Ferry Boulevard, Stratford.

Tickets are $30. Checks may be made out to Warren Harding High School Class of 1952. Check and reservation should be mailed to Mike Mocciae, 15A Heritage Crest, Southbury, CT. 06488. Information: 203-264-6838.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of their child or grandchild, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Next: Oct. 10. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Helicopter museum

National Helicopter Museum at the Eastbound RR Station is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Emphasizes the birthplace of America’s Helicopter Industry via photos, audio visuals displays, plus a simulator. Free admission and parking; 203-375-8857.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Caregiver’s support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers hosts a Caregiver’s Support Group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m., 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford. The group helps to provide emotional, educational and social supports for caregivers. It can also assist in developing methods and skills to solve problems associated with caregiving responsibilities. Open to the public. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Art League seeks members

Monthly meetings in Shelton feature local artists and demonstrations. For more information email Diane Napolitano at [email protected]

Divorced Catholics support

“Journey of Hope” program for separated and divorced catholics meets every Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., Holy Family Parish Office, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield, 203-336-1835.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.