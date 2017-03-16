Spaghetti supper/free concert

March 18 — Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111), in Trumbull, presents Trumbull soprano Krista Adams-Santilli in our monthly free concert series to be held on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Her evening of music is preceded by a spaghetti supper, complete with salad, bread, beverages and dessert.

The cost is $12, $11 for seniors and $5 for children. The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call 203-965-9691.

Bereavement support group

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? St. Stephen’s Parish commencing on March 23, from 4-5:30 p.m. Call 203-268-6217 for further details and to register.

SymphoNyChorus performance

An evening of inspiring, passionate music is coming to Trumbull at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., (Route 111), on Sunday, March 26, at 7 p.m. The combined chorus and orchestra, The SymphoNYChorus from New York presents an evening of faith-based Christian music. It includes classical, contemporary, spiritual music and much more.

The volunteer choir and orchestra, under the direction of Hendric Idestrom, is performing at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., (Route 111) in Trumbull. The free-will offering will inspire you in this Lenten season.

For more information, contact Reverend Douglas Osgood at 203-926-1916.

Spaghetti supper/free concert

April 22 — The monthly spaghetti supper-concert series at Trumbull’ Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111), in Trumbull, resumes Saturday, April 22. Spend the first weekend of spring being entertained by crowd favorite Michael Maronich as he brings his talents to the mike and our Steinway. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., in the church sanctuary.

First up is our spaghetti and meatball dinner with salad, bread, desserts and beverages. The dinner costs $12, $11 for seniors and $5 for children. The dinner starts at 5:30 pm.

For more information, call 203-965-9691.

Benefit concert supports food pantries/ministries

On Saturday April 29, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Turnpike, in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be accepted.