Obituary: Annie Babey, 91, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on March 16, 2017 in Obituaries

Annie Babey, 91, of Stratford, retired from General Electric, died March 14, in Gardner Heights HCC, Shelton.

Born in Fairfield to the late Michael and Katarina Babey.

Survivors include brother, Michael D. Babey and his wife, Sue of Trumbull, three nephews, three nieces, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, George Babey and his wife, Mary, and sisters, Mary Hlavaty and her husband, Stephen, and Katherine Dirgo.

Services: Monday, March 20, 10:30 a.m, Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 11 a.m. in the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Mill Hill Avenue Bridgeport. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions: Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Mill Hill Avenue Bridgeport.

