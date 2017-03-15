Gadfly. Provocateur. Fighter. Citizen.

Those terms and many more have been used to describe George Mulligan over the years.

Never afraid to speak his mind on most topics, Mulligan left a mark on Stratford politics and Town Council meetings without ever holding an elected position.

George Edward Mulligan, the town’s most memorable critic, died on Saturday. He was 66 years old.

Brian Mulligan, who is George Mulligan’s cousin, said George had been battling liver cancer for the past three years and suffered other ailments.

Born in Stratford in 1951, George Mulligan moved to Fairfield as a teenager and was an avid basketball and baseball player. He also excelled at chess and bowling, Brian Mulligan said.

Mulligan was a prolific organizer of social and charitable events, receiving many awards for his efforts. Mulligan also organized a recreational basketball program at Fairfield Ludlowe High School that continues to this day.

Mulligan, who had lived on Housatonic Avenue since 1977, was most known for his appearances at Town Council meetings and his criticism of the council and town government. He was also critical of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, voicing frustration with their plans to clean up contaminated waste left by Raymark Corp. Mulligan also sought to have the long-shuttered American Shakespeare Festival Theatre opened using public dollars.

He also ran as an independent candidate for mayor and the 2nd District Town Council seat in every election since 2005, including last year’s special election for the 2nd District seat. Mulligan never won any race and had said he ran in the last race to call attention to the issues that most concerned him and to give residents options.

“He was very passionate about Stratford,” Brian Mulligan said on Sunday.

Town leaders offered praise for the town’s most well-known gadfly.

Mayor John Harkins saluted Mulligan for being “unique” in many ways.

“He showed up to a lot of meetings and tried to get as much information as possible, so I’m sorry to see his passing,” Harkins said.

All 10 Town Council members saluted Mulligan at the start of Monday’s regular meeting, the first since Mulligan’s death.

“I think he was a very nice, gentle man,” said Council Chairman Beth Daponte. “He was a presence in town for decades. He was very concerned about the town’s well-being.”

Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase, who knew Mulligan since the 1980s, said he remembered Mulligan “as someone who I could run ideas past.” Chase also credited Mulligan for his efforts in removing the toll booths on Interstate 95 after a fatal accident at a toll station in the 1980s.

Stephanie Philips, the Democratic Town Committee chairman and mayoral candidate, said she enjoyed Mulligan’s “unique approach to challenging the status quo” and called him “a Stratford icon.”

“It wasn’t the same kind of meeting when he wasn’t there,” Philips said. “Although I didn’t always agree with him, he had the kind of heart and personality that rose above everything else. I’m really going to miss him.

Several residents and regular Town Council attendees saluted Mulligan during the council’s public forum and shouted “for all!” after the Pledge of the Allegiance, something Mulligan frequently did after the pledge.

George Mulligan was also a frequent presence in the pages of The Stratford Star, writing letters about town pensions, honoring the town’s military veterans, and concerns about the major political parties.

A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. James Church on Main Street. It is open to the public, just as Mulligan would have wanted.