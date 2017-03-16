Stratford Star

Stratford holds annual Irish flag raising ceremony Friday

By Stratford Star on March 16, 2017

The town of Stratford will host its annual Irish flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day, which is Friday, March 17.

Residents are invited to attend the ceremony, which will include remarks from Mayor John Harkins, elected officials, and the Irish Mayor for the Day, who will be revealed at the ceremony.

Residents are also encouraged to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Irish soda bread contest. Contestants are asked to bring their entries to Room 213 at Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. March 17.

The following rules will apply:

  • A name tag and telephone number should be placed with each entry.
  • Entries must be made from an original recipe and may not be store bought.
  • If the entry contains nuts or related ingredients, this should be clearly indicated on the name tag.
  • The decision of the judges will be final.
  • Immediate family members of the judges may not submit an entry.
James Connor raises the Irish flag on the Town Hall green during the town’s St. Patrick’s Day ceremony on Thursday morning. He is joined by Fire Chief Robert McGrath and Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour — Melvin Mason photo

