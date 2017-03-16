Stratford Rotary Club planning 7th annual Main Street Festival

The Stratford Rotary Club is planning the seventh annual Main Street Festival, on Saturday, June 3, from 10-5. The event kicks off a series of festivals and concerts under the umbrella of Celebrate Stratford. Celebration sponsor is The Milford Bank.

“We are very excited that The Milford Bank will be our lead sponsor,” said Diane Puterski, who represents the Rotary Club. “We have a very positive working relationship with The Milford Bank, and are excited to have them on board for another great year. The Milford Bank is very community-minded, and it’s a pleasure working with them.”

“The festival is a great opportunity for individuals, groups and businesses to showcase what they have to offer. It’s a wonderful family event” added Puterski. “This year we are pleased to say we already have several new vendors. We also will be providing two shuttles from Stratford High School and Deluca Field, as we know parking can be a challenge.”

The event will feature two stages, live music, and activities for children. There will be food vendors, arts and crafts, and a variety of businesses and nonprofits.

Vendors are encouraged to submit applications early, especially if they want exclusive rights to their product or merchandise. Applications may be obtained by visiting stratfordctfestival.com or by calling Diane Puterski at 203-385-4055.