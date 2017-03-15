LETTER: Remembrance of Mulligan

To the Editor:

I was deeply saddened when I read about the passing of George Mulligan this week.

I would like to extend my sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

Mr. Mulligan was such a remarkable writer. The countless letters he wrote for the Stratford Star displayed such mental sharpness and keen intellect. Some were mind-boggling. But his writings really made you stop and think about politics and what was going on in our town. He also attended numerous town hall meetings where I had the pleasure of meeting him one evening. I became an avid reader of his editorials as many other Stratford residents. George always had so much information to share with the townspeople. He even ran for public office.

As Oscar Wilde, the late-Victorian Irish writer once said, “Success is a science; if you have the conditions, you get the result.”

Indeed, Mr. George Mulligan was successful every time his words filled the editorial page.

We will truly miss him.