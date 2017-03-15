Stratford Star

Mulligan a voice in the wilderness

By Stratford Star on March 15, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Well, now we know the bodies will remain buried, as the one who claimed to know where has moved on.

George’s was a voice in the wilderness for many years, and he will always be respected by many for his perseverance. Quite some time ago, however, his work became our own to accomplish; he’d passed the torch, as he told me, a few years ago.

There is one way to honor his life, and that is by continuing to put pressure on Stratford’s Town Hall denizens: to come clean, and to clear out, unless you have the interests of all of the people of Stratford at heart.

Rest in peace, George Mulligan.

Tom Yemm

