Stratford Recreation Department offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

All Recreation Department programs and office are closed Wednesday, March 15 due to the pending inclement weather. Online registration for programs will be down on Friday, March 17, from 8-11 a.m. for upgrades.

Stratford Bike Club

The Recreation Department is starting a Bike Club for biking enthusiasts to meet and plan outings, assist each other with equipment and set up events. The initial meeting is Thursday, March 16 at 6:30, at the Birdseye Complex.

Preschool art

Creation Artists: art for children ages 3-5 runs Wednesdays, 4-4:45, beginning March 20, at the Birdseye Complex. Through painting, drawing, and different art materials they will create original artwork and develop motor skills. Fee is $40 for four weeks, includes supplies. Register through March 20.

Spanish

Spanish language classes for children in grades 2-6 at Eli Whitney on Mondays for Beginners and Wednesdays for Level 2. Class begins March 27 and 29, 3:30-4:15 for six weeks. Children will learn basic Spanish and those who took the February class will continue. Fee is $100 for each session and registration is through March 24.

Insanity Fitness

Class will work every muscle in the body; geared for beginners to advanced students. Class runs Mondays and Wednesdays, April 10-June 10, 7-8 p.m., Baldwin Center. Registration is March 20-April 9. $95 for eight weeks.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Aquarobics

Low-impact aerobics class for adults only performed in shoulder-depth water Monday and Wednesdays, March 27-May 17, 8-8:45 p.m., Flood Pool. $70 for 16 classes. Registration is through March 26.

Volleyball league

High school volleyball league begins April 3. Boys, girls and coed division will play at Birdseye Complex, from 6-9 p.m. Team and individual registration is through March 24. League meeting will be held March 29, 6:30, Birdseye Complex. Games are scheduled for Mondays.

Professor Egghead vacation camp

Professor Egghead Science Camp, for grades K-3 runs April 10-13, 9-noon, Birdseye Complex. Students will make hovercrafts, catapults, and helicopters. Registration is through April 1, $145.

Dance classes

Dance classes offered Tuesdays, build basic proper dance foundations and help youth discover how to dance and have fun in a noncompetitive environment. Spring session begins April 4. No class during school vacations.

Class times are:

4-4:45 ages 3-6 (Tap & Ballet & Jazz)

5-5:45 ages 6-10 (Hip Hop)

6-6:45 11-adult (Hip – Hop)

Classes will be for eight weeks and the fee is $65. Registration is March 14-April 1.

New York food and markets tour

Bus trip to New York on Saturday March 18 includes visit to Arthur Avenue, Chinatown, Little Italy and Katz’s Deli. $79 for residents and $84 nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and return later the same day.

Boston flower & garden show

Bus trip to the Boston Flower & Garden Show on March 25. $95 residents and $100 nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and return later the same day.

Young Hacks Academy

Technology leadership computer program for ages 9-13 runs Monday-Friday, the week of July 26, 9-4, at the Birdseye Complex. Students will learn how to build video games about challenging issues, such as endangered species and other Global issues. $325 for the week. Registration is March 27-June 17.

Franklin afterschool program

The Stratford Recreation Department is accepting registration for the after school program held at Franklin School. The program is from 3:35-4:30. The program is free and is for children in grades 4-6. Grades 5 and 6 will meet on Monday and Wednesday while grades 3 and 4 meet on Tuesday and Thursday. The program does close on school half days, holidays and weather related closings. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Office at Short Beach. Program ends on March 30, 2017.

Flood pool schedule

Flood Pool will closed on March 31. Open swim and lane laps are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over are $1.

Nature camps

Two different weeks of Nature Camps will be held at Roosevelt Forest June 19-23, and Aug. 14-18, Monday-Friday, from 9-noon, $100. A parent meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m., Roosevelt Forest.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.