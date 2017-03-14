Stratford Star

Stratford schools closed again on Wednesday

Town buildings to reopen after Tuesday's blizzard

By Melvin Mason on March 14, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Stratford Public Schools will be closed again on Wednesday, Superintendent Janet Robinson said on Tuesday.

Robinson said the snowfall from Tuesday’s blizzard has been too much for Public Works crews to clear up, forcing schools to remain shut for a second straight day.

Meanwhile, Stratford Town Hall and all other town buildings will be open on Wednesday, according to Marc Dillon, chief of staff to Mayor John Harkins. Town buildings were closed on Tuesday as the snow fell and the state was under a travel ban.

