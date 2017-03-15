Stratford Star

Men’s Club visits Sterling House, Erin’s Gym

By Stratford Star on March 15, 2017

The Stratford Senior Men’s Club, based out of the Baldwin Center, Senior Services, visited Sterling House Community Center and also had a tour of Erin’s Gym on March 3.

Bill O’Brien, facilities director conducted a tour of the gym, telling the story of Erin Babineau and the legacy left to the Town of Stratford. O’Brien also acted as docent, leading members on a tour of Sterling House, giving them a detailed background of Cordelia Sterling.

“The facility offers so much to our children’s children, and will for years to come,” commented one member.

Joe Saladino photo, submitted by Zoli Toman

