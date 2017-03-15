Men’s Club visits Sterling House, Erin’s Gym

The Stratford Senior Men’s Club, based out of the Baldwin Center, Senior Services, visited Sterling House Community Center and also had a tour of Erin’s Gym on March 3.

Bill O’Brien, facilities director conducted a tour of the gym, telling the story of Erin Babineau and the legacy left to the Town of Stratford. O’Brien also acted as docent, leading members on a tour of Sterling House, giving them a detailed background of Cordelia Sterling.

“The facility offers so much to our children’s children, and will for years to come,” commented one member.