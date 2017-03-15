Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers trips

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers the following trips. For more information, visit gbrta.org/ or contact Lois Hoyt, 203-261-6693.

Rat Pack show — Bus trip on April 27 to The Brownstone in Paterson, N.J., for The Rat Pack pays tribute to Sinatra, Martin, Davis. $109 includes transportation, drinks, lunch, show, gratuities. Payment due March 17 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

Follies show — Historic Warner Theater, Torrington for Follies,with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim May 7. Cost, at $98, includes lunch at San Marino Restaurant in Waterbury, as well as transportation, matinee performance and gratuity for driver. Full payment due by April 1 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614. Note on check choice of veal parmigiana, stuffed sole or chicken marsala.

Newport Playhouse — Trip on May 25, to Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant for the performance of Lunch with Mrs. Baskin, a romantic comedy about a widow who invites salespeople for lunch in order to converse with them in her home. Following the show and a buffet lunch of hot and cold foods, guests return to their seats for the Cabaret. Cost, at $100, includes transportation, show/cabaret tickets, lunch and gratuity for driver. Full payment is due by April 13 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

Bus trip along the Maine coast — from May 31-June 2. Day one includes lunch in Kennebunkport with a guided tour of the town and riverfront, a drive along the beaches and rocky coastline near George Bush’s estate and the wedding cake house, a visit to a Franciscan Monastery with its outdoor shrines, gardens and chapel, and a stay in the quaint village of Boothbay Harbor. After breakfast at Cap’n Fish’s Inn in Boothbay Harbor, Day two features a trip through the Boothbay Railway Village with a ride on the narrow-gauge, coal-fired steam engine and a tour of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens with an afternoon harbor cruise on Linnekin Bay. Dinner is a Maine Lobsterbake. Day three features the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, with its history of Maine’s shipbuilding industry from the 1600s to the present. Cost, at $530/triple; $550/double; $650/single includes transportation, overnight accommodations, four meals, admissions, taxes and baggage handling, gratuity for driver and tour director. Payment due by April 15 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

Sail Boston 2017— Trip June 19 for $135 per person includes transportation, lunch at a Boston restaurant and a cruise past the Tall Ships in Boston Harbor, as part of Sail Boston 2017 Festival. Payment due by May 10 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

One World Observatory — Trip to the Freedom Tower in New York City, on June 29, $119, includes transportation, guided tour of One World Observatory and lunch at Carmine’s. Payment due by May 25 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

Showtime at the Log Cabin — Trip to Holyoke, Mass., Aug. 29, features a lobster feast and variety show by Don Who, “the man who can do it all.” The trip to Pioneer Valley in Western Massachusetts is $99, includes transportation, complimentary glass of wine, appetizers, lobster, ribs and chicken lunch with dessert, and a variety show by Dan Who. Payment due by July 25 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

All retired teachers who reside in or have taught in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull, and who receive pensions from the State of Connecticut are eligible for membership in the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association.