Connecticut has sixth highest tax rates in the nation

By HAN Network on March 14, 2017

WalletHub today released its 2017 Taxpayer Survey as well as its yearly Tax Rates by State report. According to the report, Connecticut has the sixth highest tax rates in the nation. WalletHub’s Taxpayer Survey features a wide range of facts about people’s opinions on tax prep, the IRS and more, while the tax rate report compares the cost of the average person’s various obligations in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Find highlights from both below, followed by the full list of WalletHub’s 2017 taxpayer resources:

Tax Rates in Connecticut (1=Lowest; 25=Avg.):

  • 46th — Overall Effective State & Local Tax Rate
  • 33rd — Income Tax
  • 34th — Sales & Excise Taxes

2017 Taxpayer Survey

  • What We’d Do For A Tax-Free Future…20% would get an “IRS” tattoo, 16% would move abroad and 10% would stop talking for six months.
  • Will Donald Trump’s tax reforms save us money? “No” is the runaway winner, receiving 65% of the vote.
  • What We’d Rather Be Doing Than Taxes…30% would talk sex with the kids, 40% would get dirty with diapers and 12% would spend the night in jail.
  • Whom We’d Most Like To Punch…Donald Trump (51%) was the top choice for the individual most deserving of a pop to the kisser, while only 12% opted for an IRS agent.

WalletHub’s 2017 Taxpayer Resources

  1. What To Do If You Can’t Pay
  2. Pros & Cons Of Paying With Credit
  3. Tips For Avoiding & Dealing With Tax Fraud
  4. Last-Minute Tax Tips
  5. States with the Highest & Lowest Property Taxes

