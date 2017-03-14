Obituary: George Edward Mulligan, 66

George Edward Mulligan, age 66, passed away on Saturday, March 11, after a long illness. He was the son of Thomas and Elizabeth Mulligan.

Raised in Stratford, George (affectionately known as Georgie to friends and family) moved to Fairfield as a young teen.

An avid baseball and basketball player, he was a regular on the courts of the Old Glenmary Mission in Fairfield. He also excelled in bowling and chess. He graduated from Roger Ludlowe High in Fairfield in 1969.

A prolific organizer, George used his position as manager of The Circle Lanes Bowling Alleys to organize numerous events for which he received numerous awards for social and charitable leadership involvement. His bus trips to Yankee and Met games were legendary. George started and ran a recreational basketball program at Ludlowe still in existence today. Later he would organize two high school reunions and helped out on another.

Returning to his beloved Stratford in the late seventies, George would host a once a year family picnic at his home with over a hundred friends and relatives coming and going throughout the day. He would often help his friends financially.

In his later years, George became a colorful figure on the Stratford political scene and was a frequent contributor to the “Letters to the Editor” section of the Stratford Star.

George holds the distinction of being the only person to run in each of three mayoral elections. Though often controversial, there was no questioning his passion for his hometown of Stratford.

A memorial service is being held on Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m., at St. James Church, 2110 Main Street, Stratford. Everyone is invited to attend.