Obituary: James John Santo, 63, of Trumbull, formerly of Stratford

James John Santo, 63, of Trumbull, formerly of Stratford, employed by the Orcomatic Company, traffic controller for Allstate, husband of Cathy (Kleitz) Santo, died March 11, after a short battle with cancer.

Son of Marion (Gallagher) Santo and the late Andrew Santo, he was born in Bridgeport.

Besides his wife and mother, survivors include godson and nephew, Justin Santo and his wife, Heather, stepchildren, Alexis Gulas and her husband, Joseph, Elizabeth Perry and her husband, Ross and Alicia Smith, mother-in-law, Frances Kleitz, brother, Andrew Santo, two sisters, Joanne Santo and Anna (Santo) Borisovs and her husband, Robert, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

Also predeceased by his sister, Mary (Santo) Lee.

Services: Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-7, before service, funeral home.

Memorial contributions: the American Cancer Society, 372 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT, or cancer.org.