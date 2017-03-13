As a major snowstorm inches closer to Connecticut, Stratford town officials have made early calls to close on Tuesday.

Town officials announced on Monday afternoon that Town Hall and other town buildings will be closed ahead of the snowstorm. Minutes after that, the Board of Education announced that all Stratford Public Schools will be shuttered on Tuesday.

Following those calls, Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski said the library will also close on Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

With the snow expected to dump 12 to 24 inches of snow in and around Stratford, Mayor John Harkins will declaring a state of emergency that will go into effect at midnight. Town residents are asked to complete storm preparations as soon as possible and be prepared to stay in their homes for up to 72 hours after the storm has ended.

The town’s alternate side of the street parking ban is in effect and will be enforced throughout the storm, town officials said. Residents are asked to park on off of streets or on the even side to let Public Works crews clear the roads.

The town’s Emergency Operations Center will be partially activated as of midnight. For non-emergency storm questions, a blizzard info line is available at 203-380-6757. Harkins says Stratford police, fire and EMS departments are fully staffed and operational.

Refuse and recycling pickups are cancelled for Tuesday and collections will be done one-day later than usual for the rest of the week.

