The Monroe Police responded a call about multiple people fighting in the driveway of a Hattertown Road property and that multiple people were injured on March 12.

Monroe Police Captain Keith White said four arrests were made and one victim was admitted to Yale New Haven Hospital. The five people involved were all known to each other and the assaults were confined to this group. He said the only weapon involved in the altercation was a 20 plus pound rock.

White said 38-year-old Jesenia Dejesus of Monroe was allegedly charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree. She was released on a written promise to appear. She was given a court date of March 21 at Superior Court in Bridgeport.

He said 35-year-old Tiffany Mcneill of Stratford was allegedly charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree. Mcneill was released on a $500 bond. She was given a court date of March 22 at Superior Court in Bridgeport.

He also said 36-year-old William Bantle of Stratford was allegedly charged with conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree. Bantle was released on a $1,000 bond. He was given a March 22 court date at Superior Court in Bridgeport.

White said the investigation determined 37-year-old John Best of Fairfield had used the rock and struck the victim in the head during the altercation. He was allegedly charged with assault in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree. Best was remanded to custody and brought to Bridgeport Correctional Center. He was given a March 13 court date at Superior Court in Bridgeport.