Stratford Star

Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera — An afternoon of Italian-American music

By Julie Miller on March 16, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Schools · 0 Comments

                                                                                               Tony Valente

                                                                                     John Micalizzi

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera, on Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place.

Primavera is an Italian-American band from New York and New Jersey and features Tony Valente on guitar and vocals and John Micalizzi on keyboard and vocals.

The band mixes both traditional and modern Italian-American music.

Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $5, pre-purchase suggested.

For tickets or information, call Emily at 203-452-5065.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera March 6
  2. Dragon-shaped Corn Maze benefits St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound
  3. Trumbull Arts Commission seeks literary competition entries, open to the public
  4. Religious news and upcoming events — Handmade Happening Saturday

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford holds annual Irish flag raising ceremony Friday Next Post Stratford Spotlight: Events in the area
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress