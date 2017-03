Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111), in Trumbull, presents Trumbull soprano Krista Adams-Santilli in our monthly free concert series to be held on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Her evening of music is preceded by a spaghetti supper, complete with salad, bread, beverages and dessert.

The cost is $12, $11 for seniors and $5 for children. The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call 203-965-9691.