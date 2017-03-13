Harkins unveils $220.3 million Stratford budget for 2017-18

Mayor John Harkins will present a $220.3 million budget to the Town Council on Monday night.

Harkins unveiled his budget plan to reporters on Monday morning. The $220,358,957 proposed spending plan represents a 2.9% increase from the current year’s budget. It will also represent a tax increase of 2.42%, Harkins said. The tax rate will rise by .94 mills.

Harkins’ plan calls for a $109.3 million outlay for the Stratford Board of Education, roughly $1.1 million less than what the Board of Ed proposed last week, but up from the $106.7 million the schools are receiving this year.

Harkins said municipal spending is “actually very modest” and was kept “almost flat, which was a challenge.”

Harkins attributed the budget increase to the schools budget, proposed payments to the teachers’ pension fund included in Gov. Dannel Malloy’s budget and increases in debt service for municipal projects, including the Victoria Soto School, which opened last August.

Harkins stressed that the initial budget proposal could change given the uncertainty of the state’s budget picture.

“We took our best estimates from the governor’s budget and plugged those numbers into our budget [and] made some modifications,” Harkins said.

Harkins said he expects there will be changes in the budget due to the state issues before the Town Council adopts a final plan. “The increase could be more or less, depending on what the state budget looks like when it is adopted,” he said.

Harkins said the town is doing well with economic development, despite some of the economic issues plaguing the rest of the state and the northeast.

“The good news is Stratford’s future looks bright,” he said.

The Town Council has until May 12 to adopt a 2017-18 budget.

