Serena needs a home

Serena is an adorable, overly affectionate, female spayed gray/brown tabby mix cat, with green eyes, about 4-years-young.

She is mellow and playful at times, healthy, loves to be with you, and may follow you around at times. She is a real lovebug.

Serena is such a loving, and well behaved cat. She is not shy at all, and has so much love to give back. Photos do not do her justice; once you meet her you will fall in love.

She will be your best friend for life. Serena loves attention. She may be fine with another mellow cat. She also would be great company for someone alone.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].