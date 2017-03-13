Stratford Library hosts Great Movies You Missed Festival

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street will present its 11th annual film festival of little-seen movies, Great Movies You Missed Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31. The program is a continuation of the library’s specialized film series which attracts more than 1,000 patrons annually. The series is free and open to the public.

Great Movies You Missed will highlight six critically acclaimed films from last year that — for whatever reason — did not reach a wide audience during their general release. The festival will kick-off with this year’s surprise Oscar winner, Moonlight and include other high profile 2016 nominees as well. The library series will feature guest film critics Joe Meyers from the Connecticut Post and Tom Holehan of Elm City Newspapers for commentary prior to the screenings.

The complete schedule for Great Movies You Missed is:

March 27: Moonlight. This Oscar winner as the year’s Best Picture is a tender, heartbreaking story of a young man’s struggle to find himself, told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality. Mahershala Ali was cited as Best Supporting Actor for his role as a sensitive drug dealer in the film. Shown at noon. 110 minutes, Rated R.

March 28: Hell or High Water. Texas brothers (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) come together after years divided to rob branches of the bank threatening to foreclose on their family land. This critically acclaimed modern western was cited for several Oscar nominations including “Best Picture” and Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges playing an aging Texas Ranger. Shown at noon. 102 minutes, Rated R.

March 28: Elle. Michèle seems indestructible. Head of a successful video game company, she brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to business. Being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michèle’s life forever. Isabelle Huppert won an Oscar nomination for her brilliant performance as Michèle. Connecticut Post arts critic Joe Meyers will introduce the film. Shown at 7 p.m. 130 minutes, Rated R.

March 29: Jackie. A searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (Natalie Portman). For her mesmerizing performance, Portman was nominated as Best Actress. Shown at noon. 95 minutes, Rated R.

March 30: Loving. Based on a true story, Loving celebrates the real-life courage and commitment of an interracial couple, Richard and Mildred Loving (Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga), who married and then spent the next nine years fighting for the right to live as a family in their hometown. Negga was nominated as “Best Actress” for her lovely, subtle performance. Shown at noon. 123 minutes, Rated PG:13.

March 31: Weiner. Former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner’s catastrophic race for Mayor of New York City in 2013 is detailed in this fascinating behind-the-scenes documentary. Weiner became embroiled in his second widely publicized sexting scandal during the race, derailing his once-promising political career. Shown at noon. 96 minutes, Rated R.

All movies will be shown uncut and in widescreen format. The film festival, recommended for adult audiences, will be held in the library’s Lovell Room.

For more information, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.