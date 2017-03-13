Stratfords of the World host Stratford Down Unda

What started as a Stratford High School band trip in 1984 to Stratford-upon-Avon, has grown into a consortium of six global Stratfords known as the Stratfords of the World. The original three Sister Cities included Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Stratford, Ontario, Canada, and our own Stratford, Connecticut. Later, Stratfords in Prince Edward Island, Canada, Stratford, Taranaki, New Zealand, and Stratford, Victoria, Australia joined this group rounding out and completing the organization.

Every two years, one of the “sisters” hosts the Reunion of the Stratfords of the World inviting members from five other countries and three continents to spend a week enjoying all things Stratford. In the summer of 2014, Stratford, Conn. hosted the event housing and entertaining 88 international Stratfordians. In April of 2016, the Connecticut delegation, including 22 members of the Stratford Sister Cities Chorus (currently celebrating its 25th anniversary year), three high school students, and community members, traveled to Stratford-upon-Avon where they participated in the biennial reunion and the recognition of the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare. Stratford, Victoria, Australia will host the next reunion to be held from Sept. 5-11, 2018. Local committee members are making plans for the delegation which will represent Stratford, Conn. at the international event.

Information about the Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities program will be presented on Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m., at the Stratford Library. The program, free and open to all, will highlight the reunion experience past and present, give an overview of the sister city in the southern hemisphere, offer information about becoming a member of the 2018 delegation, and introduce the audience to the leader of the Australian delegation via FaceTime. The committee is hopeful those who have traveled with the Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities organization over more than three decades will attend the event to share a memory.

More information about Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities activities and events is available from Rosemary Martin Hayduk, chair, Stratfords of the World Connecticut Chapter at [email protected] or 203-615-1463.