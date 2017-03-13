Final performances of Square One’s Chapatti

Stratford Star

Square One Theatre Company’s production of the Irish romance, Chapatti, by Christian O’Reilly will play its final five performances Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19, at Stratford Academy.

Area critic Joanne Rochman from the Stratford Star called the comedy, “Delicious!” and actors Al Kulcsar and Lucy Babbit as “perfectly cast.”

The play runs through March 19 with performances at 7 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with matinees at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Reservations are recommended by calling 203-375-8778.

Chapatti actors Al Kulcsar and Lucy Babbitt.

