The 14th annual Sterling House Celebrity Breakfast will be held Tuesday, May 2, at the Trumbull Marriott.

The guest speaker will be Bucky Dent, 1978 World Series MVP from the New York Yankees.

The Sterling Spirit Award recipient is Nick Giaquinto.

All proceeds benefit the Sterling House Community Center.

For reservations contact Patty Calabrese, Special Events Coordinator at 203-378-2606 ext. 106 or [email protected].