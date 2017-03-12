Stratford Star

George Mulligan dies

Longtime resident, outspoken government critic was 65

By Melvin Mason on March 12, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments

George E. Mulligan, as seen at last October’s Second District Town Council debate. — Melvin Mason photo

Longtime Stratford resident and town government critic George Mulligan has died.

Mulligan’s cousin Brian confirmed news of his death on Sunday. He was 65.

Brian Mulligan said George Mulligan had been battling liver cancer for the past three years and suffered other ailments.

Born in Stratford in 1951, George Mulligan moved to Fairfield as a teenager and was an avid basketball and baseball player. He also excelled at chess and bowling, Brian Mulligan said.

Mulligan was a prolific organizer of social and charitable events, receiving many awards for his efforts. Mulligan also organized a recreational basketball program at Fairfield Ludlowe High School that continues to this day.

George Mulligan, who lived on Housatonic Avenue since 1977, was most known for his appearances at Town Council meetings and his criticism of the council and town government. He also ran as an independent for mayor and the Second District Town Council seat in every election since 2005, including last year’s special election for the Second District seat.

“He was very passionate about Stratford,” Brian Mulligan said on Sunday.

George Mulligan was also a frequent presence in the pages of The Stratford Star, writing about his concerns about town pensions, honoring the town’s military veterans, and concerns about the major political parties.

Brian Mulligan said a memorial service is being planned.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.

  • Frank Parady

    He cared about our town and tried to make it a better place to be, to live. Let us celebrate his life and remember George by resolving to remain involved in our local political scene at any and all levels. RIP

